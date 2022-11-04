JUST IN
Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's why Mehul Kothari expects a turnaround in Birla Corp, IEX

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, IEX can be bought for a target of Rs 156, while Birla Corp can rally to Rs 1,020.

Topics
Indian Energy Exchange | Birla Corporation | Market trends

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

technicals
technicals

BUY

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

Buy Near: Rs 142

Target: Rs 156

Stop Loss: Rs 134

The stock has been highly oversold. The weekly RSI is turning from the historical support. Also the stock found support at the placement of falling trend line.

As per the derivatives data, we are witnessing some unwinding in 140 strike Call option and that seems to be short covering. Thus, we advise traders to buy it in the range Rs 144 - Rs 140 with a strict stop of Rs 134.

BUY

Birla Corp

Buy Near: Rs 965

Target: Rs 1,020

Stop Loss: Rs 930

Birla Corp has been under pressure since quite some time but at this juncture it's trading near its crucial support. Previously the stock turned from this level and we saw a rally towards Rs 1,130.

On the daily chart, the stock has formed solid base near Rs 940 which is looking lucrative. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock on dips near Rs 965 with a strict stop loss of Rs 930.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 08:25 IST

