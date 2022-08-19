Here's why Mehul Kothari expects up to 10% rally in KPR Mill, Thermax

-
ALSO READ
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying KPR Mill, Shriram Transport
Trading Strategies: Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Tech Mahindra, sell SBI
Here's why Mehul Kothari is bullish on Rupa, IndusInd Bank
Consider buying India Cements, 3M India on dips, recommends Mehul Kothari
KPR Mill slips 9%, hits 52-week low as investors fret demand slowdown
-
BUY
KPR Mill
Buy Near: Rs 600
Target: Rs 640
Stop Loss: Rs 580
Earlier we recommended KPR Mill near Rs 570 and the target of Rs 595 is already met. During the process; the stock has confirmed fresh range breakout above Rs 600 mark.
Also the stock has managed to close well above the 200-day simple moving average and that adds move conviction to the bullish outlook.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 600 for an upside target of Rs 640 in the coming sessions.
BUY
Thermax
Buy Near: Rs 2,220
Target: Rs 2,400
Stop Loss: Rs 2,120
Since the past few months; Thermax has been consolidating in a broad range of Rs 2,230 - Rs 2,000. At this point in time, the stock is on the verge of breakout from this range.
The positive price action is supported with positive placement of momentum oscillators along with decent volumes.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 2,220 for an upside target of Rs 2,400 in the coming weeks.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU