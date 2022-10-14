Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Gland Pharma, Indian Oil

-
ALSO READ
Trading Strategies for Cochin Shipyard, Larsen & Toubro by Mehul Kothari
Gland Pharma slips 10%, hits 52-week low on disappointing Q1 results
Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends buying ITC, IOC
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Balkrishna Inds, HDFC Life
Trading Strategies: Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Tech Mahindra, sell SBI
-
BUY
Gland Pharma
Buy Near: Rs 2,150
Target: Rs 2,350
Stop Loss: Rs 2,050
Since more than a year Gland Pharma has eroded around 50 per cent from its peak and has entered highly oversold zone. On the daily scale we are witnessing positive divergence in RSI which indicates bounce.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock on dips near Rs 2,150 for a target of Rs 2,350 in the coming sessions.
BUY
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)
Buy Above: Rs 78.50
Target: Rs 83
Stop Loss: Rs 75
At this point in time, we are witnessing double bottom formation at Rs 65 level. Right now the risk reward ratio is highly favourable for going long.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 78.50 for a target of Rs 83 in the coming sessions.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 08:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU