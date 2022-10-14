JUST IN
Contra bets in HCL Tech and Wipro could give up to 20% gains; Here's why
Can Bira 91 deal trigger gains for alcohol stocks? Here's what charts say
Here's why Vinay Rajani is bullish on KIMS, Pfizer; bearish on Nifty
Smooth sailing for shipbuilders in choppy markets; up to 27% upside likely
TCS needs to breakout over Rs 3,150-level for fresh rally, chart says
Mehul Kothari recommends Buy on CAMS, Pfizer; Check Why
Ahead of rights issue, charts hint steady gains for Suzlon; 200-DMA is key
Vedanta, JSW can soar up to 18% as Nifty Metal eyes 'Golden Cross' breakout
Brickwork impact: Charts favour Icra; CRISIL, CARE Ratings test key levels
Mehul Kothari recommends these 2 stocks on 'Symmetrical Triangle' breakout
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical
MARKET LIVE: Gap up open likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 300pts
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Gland Pharma, Indian Oil

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Gland Pharma can rally to Rs 2,350, while IOC can spurt to Rs 83.

Topics
Market technicals | Market trends | Indian Oil Corporation

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

BUY

Gland Pharma

Buy Near: Rs 2,150

Target: Rs 2,350

Stop Loss: Rs 2,050

Since more than a year Gland Pharma has eroded around 50 per cent from its peak and has entered highly oversold zone. On the daily scale we are witnessing positive divergence in RSI which indicates bounce.

Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock on dips near Rs 2,150 for a target of Rs 2,350 in the coming sessions.

BUY

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

Buy Above: Rs 78.50

Target: Rs 83

Stop Loss: Rs 75

At this point in time, we are witnessing double bottom formation at Rs 65 level. Right now the risk reward ratio is highly favourable for going long.

Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 78.50 for a target of Rs 83 in the coming sessions.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market technicals

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 08:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.