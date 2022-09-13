Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Jubilant Foodworks, KPIT Tech

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks plunges 12% as brokerages downgrade stock post CEO exit
Street welcomes Jubilant FoodWorks' call to put Sameer Khetarpal at helm
Amid margin worries, Jubilant stock to face downside pressure in near term
Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Eicher eye up to 17% gains, charts show
Sameer Khetarpal joins Jubilant FoodWorks as CEO, managing director
-
BUY
Jubilant Foodworks
Buy Near: Rs 620
Target: Rs 660
Stop Loss: Rs 600
Recently, the stock Jubilant Foodworks confirmed a breakout above the 200-DEMA after quite some time and that indicates strength. Thereafter, the stock consolidated in a range for few trading sessions.
In yesterday’s trading session, we witnessed another range breakout with volumes. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 620 for a target of Rs 660 in the coming sessions.
BUY
KPIT Technologies
Buy Near: Rs 590
Target: Rs 620
Stop Loss: Rs 575
KPIT Technologies has finally broken out above Rs 595 after April 2002. The price action resembles a bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern and was supported with heavy volumes which indicates accumulation.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 590 for a target of Rs 620 in the coming sessions.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU