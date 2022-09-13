Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Jubilant Foodworks, KPIT Tech

BUY

Jubilant Foodworks

Buy Near: Rs 620

Target: Rs 660

Stop Loss: Rs 600

Recently, the stock confirmed a breakout above the 200-DEMA after quite some time and that indicates strength. Thereafter, the stock consolidated in a range for few trading sessions.

In yesterday’s trading session, we witnessed another range breakout with volumes. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 620 for a target of Rs 660 in the coming sessions.

KPIT Technologies

Buy Near: Rs 590

Target: Rs 620

Stop Loss: Rs 575

has finally broken out above Rs 595 after April 2002. The price action resembles a bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern and was supported with heavy volumes which indicates accumulation.

Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 590 for a target of Rs 620 in the coming sessions.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).


