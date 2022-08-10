Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying KPR Mill, Shriram Transport

BUY

KPR MILL

Buy Near: Rs 570

Target: Rs 595

Stop Loss: Rs 558

After a strong rally from Rs 500 mark the stock has been consolidating in a broad range since past the few weeks. At this juncture, the stock is trading at the lower end of this range and that suggests that it has a support very close.

In addition we are witnessing a double bottom like formation near Rs 560 mark. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 570 for an upside target of Rs 595 in the coming sessions.

BUY

Finance

Buy Near: Rs 1,390

Target: Rs 1,500

Stop Loss: Rs 1,330

Recently the stock has rallied from Rs 1,250 mark towards Rs 1,500 and underwent some profit booking. Due to this, the stock retraced exactly 61.8 per cent of the entire rally. At this retracement level we are witnessing a bullish hammer formation which indicates that the upside might resume.

Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 1,390 for an upside target of Rs 1,500 in the coming weeks.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

