Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Metropolis, Thyrocare Tech

-
ALSO READ
No plans to exit business, says Metropolis Healthcare promoters
Adani Group, Apollo in talks to buy a majority stake in Metropolis
Trading Strategies for Cochin Shipyard, Larsen & Toubro by Mehul Kothari
Trading strategies for Thyrocare, Dr Lal Path, Metropolis amid Covid scare
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Hindalco, Endurance Technologies
-
BUY
Metropolis
Buy Near: Rs 1,500
Target: Rs 1,800
Stop Loss: Rs 1,350
Like other diagnostic stocks, even Metropolis Healthcare was under corrective mode since many months. In recent sessions, the stock has confirmed a higher top formation on the daily scale.
Also, we are witnessing a falling wedge breakout on the daily scale. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 1,500 for a target of Rs 1,800 in the coming sessions.
BUY
Thyrocare
Buy Near: Rs 680
Target: Rs 740
Stop Loss: Rs 650
Even Thyrocare Technologies was under a heavy corrective mode and now has confirmed higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily scale.
At this juncture, the stock has retested its breakout zone and poised for fresh upside. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 680 for a target of Rs 740 in the coming sessions.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU