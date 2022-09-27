JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Is the recent selling in markets overdone?
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Metropolis, Thyrocare Tech

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Metropolis Healthcare can rally to Rs 1,800, while Thyrocare Technologies can rise up to Rs 740.

Topics
Metropolis Healthcare | Thyrocare Technologies | Market trends

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

technicals
technicals

BUY

Metropolis

Buy Near: Rs 1,500

Target: Rs 1,800

Stop Loss: Rs 1,350

Like other diagnostic stocks, even Metropolis Healthcare was under corrective mode since many months. In recent sessions, the stock has confirmed a higher top formation on the daily scale.

Also, we are witnessing a falling wedge breakout on the daily scale. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 1,500 for a target of Rs 1,800 in the coming sessions.

BUY

Thyrocare

Buy Near: Rs 680

Target: Rs 740

Stop Loss: Rs 650

Even Thyrocare Technologies was under a heavy corrective mode and now has confirmed higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily scale.

At this juncture, the stock has retested its breakout zone and poised for fresh upside. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 680 for a target of Rs 740 in the coming sessions.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.