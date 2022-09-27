Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Metropolis, Thyrocare Tech

BUY

Metropolis

Buy Near: Rs 1,500

Target: Rs 1,800

Stop Loss: Rs 1,350

Like other diagnostic stocks, even was under corrective mode since many months. In recent sessions, the stock has confirmed a higher top formation on the daily scale.

Also, we are witnessing a falling wedge breakout on the daily scale. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 1,500 for a target of Rs 1,800 in the coming sessions.

BUY

Thyrocare

Buy Near: Rs 680

Target: Rs 740

Stop Loss: Rs 650

Even was under a heavy corrective mode and now has confirmed higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily scale.

At this juncture, the stock has retested its breakout zone and poised for fresh upside. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 680 for a target of Rs 740 in the coming sessions.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).