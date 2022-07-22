Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Wipro, Cummins on dips

-
ALSO READ
Nifty may turn bullish once it crosses 15,858, says Vinay Rajani
Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying Godrej Consumer, Finolex Cables
Wipro Q1FY23 results: A look at the performance in the last four quarters
Here's why Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities is bullish on MphasiS, Sobha
Here's why Mehul Kothari is bullish on Cummins India, Delta Corp
-
Cummins India
BUY
Buy Near Rs 1,200
Target: Rs 1,400
Stop Loss: Rs 1,100
The stock of Cummins India has been a strong performer and recently confirmed a breakout above Rs 1,150 mark and that too at all-time high. The price action is supported by rising volumes which indicates the breakout is genuine.
The theoretical price target for the range breakout seems to be around Rs 1,500. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock on dips near Rs 1,200 for an upside target of Rs 1,400 in the coming sessions.
Wipro
BUY
Buy Near Rs 410
Target: Rs 450
Stop Loss: Rs 390
The stock Wipro has been one of the most beaten down counter from the IT space. Most of the IT stocks have started recovering and WIPRO too might follow that.
We are witnessing a positive divergence of RSI on daily as well as weekly scale and that indicates possibility of bounce. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock on dips near Rs 410 for an upside target of Rs 450 in the coming weeks.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU