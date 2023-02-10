JUST IN
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy ABFRL, EaseMyTrip
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread strategy on IGL
Charts suggest Nifty Energy index could bounce back, says Ravi Nathani
Grasim, UltraTech: Cement stocks eye up to 10% upside on GST review
Here's why Ravi Nathani is bullish on Nifty 50 index in the near-term
Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K
Traders can adopt sell-on-rise strategy for FMCG, auto shares: Ravi Nathani
Here's why Vinay Rajani is bullish on Dr Reddy's, Oracle Financial Services
Technical chart: Is this the right time to buy Vodafone Idea shares?
Here's what Ravi Nathani recommends on the financial sector
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread strategy on IGL
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy ABFRL, EaseMyTrip

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, ABFRL can rally to Rs 285, while EaseMyTrip can jump to Rs 60.

Topics
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | EaseMyTrip | Market trends

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

BUY

Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL)

Buy Near: Rs 255

Target: Rs 285

Stop Loss: RS 240

First of all; the stock has entered an oversold zone after a corrective move of around three months. The weekly RSI is now at a multiple support zone and historically this has resulted in bullish reversal most of the time.

At this point in time; the risk reward looks good to go long. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock near Rs 255 with a stop loss of Rs 240.

BUY

EASEMYTRIP

Buy Near: Rs 52.50

Target: Rs 60

Stop Loss: Rs 48.50

The stock is resting at a strong support of 200 DEMA and 200 DSMA. We are witnessing a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The support of Rs 50 has been a demand zone for the stock since quite some time.

Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock near Rs 52.50 with a stop loss of Rs 48.50.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 08:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.