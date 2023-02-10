Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy ABFRL, EaseMyTrip

BUY

Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL)

Buy Near: Rs 255

Target: Rs 285

Stop Loss: RS 240

First of all; the stock has entered an oversold zone after a corrective move of around three months. The weekly RSI is now at a multiple support zone and historically this has resulted in bullish reversal most of the time.

At this point in time; the risk reward looks good to go long. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock near Rs 255 with a stop loss of Rs 240.

BUY

EASEMYTRIP

Buy Near: Rs 52.50

Target: Rs 60

Stop Loss: Rs 48.50

The stock is resting at a strong support of 200 DEMA and 200 DSMA. We are witnessing a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The support of Rs 50 has been a demand zone for the stock since quite some time.

Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock near Rs 52.50 with a stop loss of Rs 48.50.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).