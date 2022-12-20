JUST IN
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy Balrampur Chini, PNB

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Balrampur Chini can rally to Rs 435, while PNB is likely to hit Rs 68.

Topics
Market Outlook | Market technicals | Market trends

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

technicals
market technicals

BUY

Balrampur Chini

Buy Near: Rs 392

Target: Rs 435

Stop Loss: Rs 370

From April 2022, this counter has observed a free fall from Rs 526 to Rs 331. It has now stabilized near its historical support of Rs 325.

From the candlesticks pattern perspective, during October, this counter displayed a Doji, followed by a bullish harami with volume steadily increasing which is hinting towards an upside.

From the indicator perspective, the daily RSI (relative strength index) has made an impulsive structure near the oversold zone, further confirming the counter's upside.

The upside target is expected till Rs 435 and with a stop loss of Rs 370.

BUY

PNB

Buy Near: Rs 55

Target: Rs 68

Stop Loss: Rs 49

From June 2022 to date, PNB has given a whopping return of nearly 130 per cent. At the current juncture, it is sustaining above its historical resistance of Rs 55 which is adding strength to the counter.

On the indicator front, weekly DMIs have made a super bullish structure alongside rising volume with the price which is a positive indication for further upside in the counter.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 08:07 IST

