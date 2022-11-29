JUST IN
Raymond, Coal India: Over 60% of Nifty500 stocks trade above 200-DMA
Export quota hike may trigger up to 33% rally in these 3 sugar stocks
Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Bajaj Finance, Redington; Check Why
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Larsen & Toubro
After up to 44% rally, charts hint more upside in these mid, smallcap stks
Is the bottom near for Nykaa shares? Here's what charts say
Nifty may resume up trend; BUY MAS Finance, GMM Pfaudler, says Vinay Rajani
LIC trims stake in large-caps: Check how Sun Pharma, Maruti look on charts
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy Page Industries, Sell TCS
SBI Card, Bandhan Bk: 5 stocks can drop up to 13% if mkt sell-off deepens
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
AIIMS-Delhi server down from 6 days, hackers ask for Rs 200 cr in crypto
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy Kothari Sugars, IEX

The technical analyst from Anand Rathi expects Kothari Sugars to rally to Rs 46.50, while Indian Energy Exchange can surge to Rs 160.

Topics
Market technicals | stocks technical analysis | Market trends

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

Technical Analysis
Technical Analysis

BUY

Kothari Sugars

Buy Near: Rs 43.50

Target: Rs 46.50

Stop Loss: Rs 42

During the recent trading sessions, we witnessed traction in most of the sugar stocks along with Kothari Sugars. The stock has confirmed a range breakout above Rs 43.50 mark. The price action was supported with exceptional volumes and even the momentum oscillators are positively placed.

Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 43.50 with a strict stop of Rs 42.

BUY

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

Buy Near: Rs 147

Target: Rs 160

Stop Loss: Rs 140

Recently, we witnessed a fresh breakout in the stock above Rs 145 mark. Post which, the stock rallied above Rs 150 and then again we witnessed a pullback. The stock has managed to confirm a higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily scale.

Hence, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 147 with a strict stop of Rs 140.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market technicals

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 08:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.