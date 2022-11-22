Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy Page Industries, Sell TCS

-
ALSO READ
Trading Strategies for Cochin Shipyard, Larsen & Toubro by Mehul Kothari
Mehul Kothari recommends Arvind Fashions, CAMS as top 'Diwali' picks
Here's why Mehul Kothari expects Axis Bank to hit Rs 1,000-mark
Here's why Mehul Kothari expects a turnaround in Birla Corp, IEX
Here's why Mehul Kothari is bullish on Glenmark Pharma, Muthoot Finance
-
SELL
TCS
Sell Near: Rs 3,300
Target: Rs 3,160
Stop Loss: Rs 3,370
Previously the stock TCS found resistance near Rs 3,370 level and took a dip towards Rs 2,900-mark. Currently, the stock is again trading near Rs 3,300 mark and there is reversal candlestick pattern. There is a possibility of double top formation and the stock is finding supply at the placement of 200-day moving average.
Thus, we advise traders to SELL the stock near Rs 3,300 with a strict stop of Rs 3,370.
BUY
Page Industries
Buy Near: Rs 46,500
Target: Rs 48,500
Stop Loss: Rs 45,500
The stock has been in a corrective mode from the peak of Rs 54,000. At this point in time, it seems that the stock has found support at its 200-day moving average. Further, we are witnessing reversal candlestick pattern on the daily scale. The price action indicates a trend reversal or a sharp bounce from current levels.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 46,500 mark with a strict stop of Rs 45,500.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 08:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU