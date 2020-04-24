Here's why NBFC stocks may turn into a heap of trouble for investors

When frontline non-banking finance company (NBFC) stocks (Bajaj Finance, LIC Housing, M& M Finance and Cholamandalam Investment) backed by strong promoters fall by 9–12 per cent as a result of targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) not meeting the desired objective, it’s a telling sign of pressure mounting across non-banking stocks. Even the HDFC stock, which declined by 5 per cent on Friday, wasn’t spared.

What should worry investors more is that the first TLTRO launched for well-rated companies for Rs 25,000 crore was oversubscribed by 4.56 times, while TLTRO Version 2.0, where Rs 25,000 crore was earmarked for NBFCs, was drastically undersubscribed. This implies that when banks could see value in India Inc, with it was perhaps the fear of throwing good money after bad.

Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie Capital sums up when he says banks are willing to borrow (raise deposits) at 7 per cent and park it with Reserve Bank of India at 4.4 per cent and are willing to earn negative spread (or at best a small positive spread of 50-100 basis points if savings deposits are included) rather than assume credit risk.





So, the options left with are to either press their case so that they can avail a blanket moratorium (and not selective which is now the case), or use their cash reserves earned over a period judiciously during the crisis to repay their dues that fall due in the next two months. Without the moratorium, analysts at JP Morgan say, liquidity problem will remain high and accentuate the asset liability management issue, which has taken nearly 12 months to be fixed post the ILFS debacle of 2018. Also, as incremental liabilities have been raised during this period, largely through bank funding, failure of TLTRO 2.0 makes stronger the pitch for moratorium to be extended to

Meanwhile, an Edelweiss report reveals that leading names such as HDFC, LIC Housing, Bajaj Finance and Shriram Transport have about Rs 31,000 crore of non-convertible debentures and commercial papers falling due in April, May and June. With cash inflows impacted, as NBFCs have extended three-month moratorium to their customers, retiring these liabilities using accumulated cash reserves could alter their capital position.



Apart from this is the issue of credit cost, which brokerage estimates may increase by 30–80 per cent in FY21 to 0.5–8 per cent, across listed NBFCs. Therefore, even assuming loan growth for NBFCs will be muted in FY21, analysts at UBS expect pronounced damage to balance sheet. They say that NBFCs need not raise capital if credit losses are contained at 5–16 per cent. But a higher than estimates losses could result in recapitalisation becoming difficult process despite benign valuations.

To sum up, as banks turn more averse while lending to NBFCs, the only way out is to help them by extending moratorium. Without this, even if valuations turn more attractive in the coming weeks, may turn into a heap of trouble for investors.