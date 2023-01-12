Here's why Ravi Nathani is optimistic on the financial sector

-
ALSO READ
Nifty, Bank Nifty exhibit a mixed bias, says Ravi Nathani
Charts suggest 41,569 as trend changing level on Bank Nifty: Ravi Nathani
Bears likely to get stronger below 17,960 on the Nifty, says Ravi Nathani
Nifty IT index likely to consolidate, FMCG looks weak, says Ravi Nathani
Resistance for Nifty seen at 18,140, says Ravi Nathani
-
Nifty Pvt. Bank Index
Last close: 21,543.90
In the last 20 trading sessions index is making a triangle shape pattern on charts. The previous lowest closings are 21,122 and 21,455. If we connect these two price points, Nifty Pvt. Bank Index will get a sloping trend line and has just closed above this sloping trend line support.
As this Index saw a sharp recovery from the intraday lows and closed with a positive candle, resulting in a bullish momentum that could be expected the next day.
As the index is trading in a range of 22,000 – 21,500 and currently trading just around the lower band of the range therefore a small technical bounce could be expected in this Index.
Therefore, traders shall hunt for opportunities to accumulate this index or its constituents at lower levels for recovery till the above-mentioned resistance whereas a stop loss shall be placed below 21,290 or 21,190.
No Trade zone for Intraday: 21,615 – 21,475
Expected Intraday Resistance: 21,660 – 21,750 - 21,925
Expected Intraday Support: 21,436 – 21,360 – 21,250
Nifty PSU Banks Index
Last close: 4,236.20
The index seems range bound on charts between 4,420 – 4,150. On Wednesday, the Nifty PSU Bank Index made a low of 4,154 just near the lower range, and then a sharp bounce was been witnessed from the lows, resulting index closing in green by 30 points.
With a strict stop loss of 4,150 risky traders could buy this Index or its constituents in the near term for a technical bounce till 4,420. Before reaching this target, the index may face resistance at the level of 4,320 and 4,360.
On monthly charts Nifty PSU Bank Index closed above the Bollinger Band, indicating some pullback before it resumes the uptrend, therefore hunting for opportunities to sell or book profits at higher levels would be the best trading advice for traders and Investors intending to trade in near and short term.
No Trade zone for Intraday: 4,215 – 4,260
Expected Intraday Resistance: 4,275 – 4,320 - 4,360
Expected Intraday Support: 4,200 – 4,175 – 4,148
Nifty Financial Services Index
Last close: 18,566.60
Sharp Sell off since the last six trading sessions was been witnessed with 910 points correction on charts, indicating the Index is trading close to its support level, Bollinger Band also indicated some pullback because the index had traded below the lower bands and managed to close just above the lower Bollinger Band.
Traders and Investors shall buy this index or its constituents on dips as resulting a technical bounce could be expected in the near term.
No Trade zone for Intraday: 18,500 – 18,625
Expected Intraday Resistance: 18,668 – 18,750 - 18,910
Expected Intraday Support: 18,464 – 18,405 – 18,325
(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 07:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU