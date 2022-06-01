Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying ABB India, JK Lakshmi Cement

-
ALSO READ
Vinay Rajani recommends selling Vedanta, DLF; expects further fall in Nifty
Nifty likely to remain choppy, these are the key levels as per Vinay Rajani
Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying HG Infra, Kaveri Seeds
Trend to remain bearish as long as Nifty stays below 17,275, Vinay Rajani
Vinay Rajani recommends buy on dips strategy; Nifty support seen at 16,000
-
Nifty View
In the last two trading sessions, the Nifty has been finding resistance at its 50-day EMA, currently placed at 16,690 odd level. From the bottom of 15,740, the Nifty registered a rise of more than 950 points. On May 31, the Nifty ended up the session with “Doji” candlestick pattern on the daily charts, which indicates indecision after healthy rise.
However, positional trend of the market is bullish and dips should be bought in to. The Nifty has got strong support at 16,400 level. On the upside, a level of 16,800 is expected to act as a resistance for the Nifty.
BUY
ABB INDIA
Target: Rs 2,660
Stop Loss: Rs 2,170
Last Close: Rs 2,427
A downward sloping trend line is seen on the daily charts for the stock. The stock price has also broken out from the last three weeks' narrow consolidation and Volumes have been rising along with the price rise. A Higher tops and higher bottoms pattern too has been noticed on the daily charts.
Further, the stock is placed above all important moving averages, indicating a bullish trend on all time frames. The Capital Goods sector has started outperforming. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly charts.
BUY
JKLAKSHMI CEMENT
Target: Rs 509
Stop Loss: Rs 405
Last Close: Rs 444
On May 20, 2022, the stock surged more than 10 per cent with a significant jump in volume. The stock has surpassed crucial resistance of its 50-day EMA. The stock has recently seen running correction towards previous breakout levels and it seems like a throwback, which could result in the resumption of the uptrend.
Further, the daily MACD has crossed signal and equilibrium line on the upside. RSI on the daily charts is placed above 50, indicating strong momentum and also a downward sloping channel breakout is seen on hourly charts.
(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU