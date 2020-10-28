Hero MotoCorp gains 4% on tie-up with US-based Harley Davidson

Shares of surged 4 per cent to Rs 3,025 on the BSE in the early morning trade on Wednesday after the company entered into an agreement with US-based for sale and service of the latter's premium motorcycles in India.

"As per the distribution agreement, will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network in India," the companies said in a joint press release.

As part of the agreement, will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

This arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp, they said.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes, is schedule to announce July-September quarter (Q2FY21) results later today.