Hero MotoCorp gains 4% on tie-up with US-based Harley Davidson

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp Q2: What to expect from the result announcements today
Hero MotoCorp hits 10-month high; stock zooms 93% from March low
Hero MotoCorp gains 3%, hits over 2-year high on Co's demand forecast
Hero MotoCorp gains 6% as it claims 10,000 unit sales in a week
Hero MotoCorp shares slip 2% after June quarter profit plunges 95% YoY
-
Shares of Hero MotoCorp surged 4 per cent to Rs 3,025 on the BSE in the early morning trade on Wednesday after the company entered into an agreement with US-based Harley Davidson for sale and service of the latter's premium motorcycles in India.
"As per the distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network in India," the companies said in a joint press release. READ HERE
As part of the agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.
This arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp, they said.
Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes, is schedule to announce July-September quarter (Q2FY21) results later today.
Brokerages expect the two-wheeler manufacturer to report up to 13 per cent increase in profit while revenues are expected to rise over 20 per cent, led by volume growth and increase in realisation. According to Hero MotoCorp's monthly auto sales data, the company sold 18.14 lakh units during the quarter under review, up 7.3 per cent from 16.9 lakh units sold in Q2FY20. The company had sold 5.63 lakh units in Q1FY21. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
At 09:38 am, Hero MotoCorp was trading 3.6 per cent higher at Rs 3,019 on the BSE, as against 0.11 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. Trading volumes on the counter doubled with a combined 1.5 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU