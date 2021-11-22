Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, Colgate, Aurobindo, Amara Raja hit 52-week lows

Shares of Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Amara Raja Batteries, and were among 16 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hitting their respective 52-week lows after nearly 4 per cent correction in benchmark indices.

Aarti Industries, Aegis Logistics, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Strides Pharma Science, Swan Energy, Procter & Gamble Health, MAS Financial Services, Indostar Capital Finance and Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India were among others that hit 52-week lows today.

At 02:18 pm; the was down 2.2 per cent or 1,329 points at 58,307 amid across-the-board selloff. In past four trading days, the benchmark index has tanked 4 per cent or 2,412 points on concerns about European Covid-19 curbs and on risk of the US Federal Reserve speeding up stimulus withdrawal.

Shares of were down 4 per cent at Rs 624.25 in intra-day trade, falling 9 per cent in past four trading days. Last week, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has extended the suspension of the company's two plants for flouting pollution norms. The notice was issued by of the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

Lupin was down 3 per cent to Rs 871, fallen below its previous low of Rs 872.05 touched on November 18, 2020. In past six months, the stock declined 28 per cent, as compared to 15.4 per cent rally in the Sensex.

Lupin’s July-September quarter (Q2) results disappointed, primarily due to a subdued gross margin and higher other expenses. Revenue was in line, with the US showing signs of stabilising (+7 per cent QoQ). However, EBITDA margin dipped to 13.5 per cent (-330bps YoY, -70bps QoQ), the lowest in the past seven quarters. Lupin has again revised its EBITDA margin guidance downward, from 17-18 per cent to 16 per cent plus in H2FY22, despite reduction in R&D guidance (~50-100bps) and savings in specialty burn (~75bps, Solosec write-off).

While there is reasonable progress in its pipeline and it has meaningful opportunities such as gSpiriva, gSuprep, gRevlimid, Peg-F (US) and gFostair (UK) to drive growth in near to medium term, its inability to improve cost efficiencies and sustain savings is proving to be a dampener, analysts at HDFC Securities had said in result update.