High commodity prices may have dented Q3 profitability of capital goods cos

-
ALSO READ
Capex plans an early sign of capital goods sector's return to normality
Trifecta Capital announces first close of late-stage venture capital fund
Domestic air traffic in August jumps 34% sequentially, says DGCA
Q1 results: Second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, higher costs take a toll
What is Capital Account Convertibility? Is India ready for it yet?
-
Higher commodity prices alongside additionally negative sentiment towards end of December quarter due to Omicron are expected to hurt profitability as well as revenues of domestic capital goods companies on a year-on-year basis, brokerages said.
"Demand witnessed a healthy pick-up in Oct’21 and Nov’21, while Dec’21 experienced a lower growth due to rising spread of Omicron and increasing Covid caseloads. During 3QFY22, the industry is likely to have witnessed lower volumes due to the weak festive season and muted rural demand," Reliance Capital report said.
Larsen & Toubro, Thermax, KEC International and Siemens among others are some of the capital goods companies in the domestic market.
“We expect Thermax revenue growth momentum to continue and see a 20 percent year-on-year rise to Rs 16.9 billion. However, we expect EBITDA margin to be under pressure and fall by 300 basis points to 7.5 percent on year-on-year basis on account of rising raw material prices,” Nirmal Bang report said.
KEC International is likely to post revenue of Rs 37.5 billion, up 14 percent year-on-year, led by execution of a strong order book. EBITDA margin is likely to fall by 160 basis points year-on-year to 7.5 percent on account of rising commodity costs, which would affect margin in the fixed-price international contracts. We expect 14.6 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 1.2 billion, said the report.
In terms of order inflows, the sector is expected to have witnessed weakness in the period under review.
After good ordering activity in H1FY22 (up more than 20 percent year-on-year), order inflows weakened in the first two months of Q3FY22. Inflows were down 20-30 percent largely due to significantly high order inflows for high-speed rail last year. Though there were orders in the Railways and Metro segments, they were much smaller in size, said Emkay Research.
“L&T has announced orders worth Rs 300 billion in the December quarter. It has 2.5 lakh work force at all sites during the quarter and labor availability was more or less stable. A minor execution impact is expected due to supply chain bottleneck and delayed exports during the period,” said Reliance Securities report.
Overall, order inflows are expected to remain decent, with some project deferrals across key segments to Q4FY22, said ICICI Direct.
Ordering activity has picked up led by the higher government spending in railways, roads, metro, power transmission-distribution and oil-and-gas space. Private sector capex, on the other hand, was muted and is expected to pick up over the next few quarters, led by various government initiatives such as production linked incentive etc, said brokerages.
Alongside, capital Goods sectors continue to face challenges such as steep rise in commodity prices, higher transportation costs (both overseas ocean freight and domestic transport) and shortage of imported components due to global shipping challenges.
Going ahead, recovery in the capex cycle, order inflows and adverse impact on working capital will be keenly monitored for the Capital Goods sector, said Nirmal Bang.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU