High commodity prices may have dented Q3 profitability of capital goods cos

Higher alongside additionally negative sentiment towards end of December quarter due to Omicron are expected to hurt profitability as well as revenues of domestic companies on a year-on-year basis, brokerages said.

"Demand witnessed a healthy pick-up in Oct’21 and Nov’21, while Dec’21 experienced a lower growth due to rising spread of Omicron and increasing Covid caseloads. During 3QFY22, the industry is likely to have witnessed lower volumes due to the weak festive season and muted rural demand," Reliance Capital report said.

Larsen & Toubro, Thermax, KEC International and Siemens among others are some of the companies in the domestic market.

“We expect Thermax revenue growth momentum to continue and see a 20 percent year-on-year rise to Rs 16.9 billion. However, we expect EBITDA margin to be under pressure and fall by 300 basis points to 7.5 percent on year-on-year basis on account of rising raw material prices,” Nirmal Bang report said.

KEC International is likely to post revenue of Rs 37.5 billion, up 14 percent year-on-year, led by execution of a strong order book. EBITDA margin is likely to fall by 160 basis points year-on-year to 7.5 percent on account of rising commodity costs, which would affect margin in the fixed-price international contracts. We expect 14.6 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 1.2 billion, said the report.

In terms of order inflows, the sector is expected to have witnessed weakness in the period under review.

After good ordering activity in H1FY22 (up more than 20 percent year-on-year), order inflows weakened in the first two months of Q3FY22. Inflows were down 20-30 percent largely due to significantly high order inflows for high-speed rail last year. Though there were orders in the Railways and Metro segments, they were much smaller in size, said Emkay Research.

“L&T has announced orders worth Rs 300 billion in the December quarter. It has 2.5 lakh work force at all sites during the quarter and labor availability was more or less stable. A minor execution impact is expected due to supply chain bottleneck and delayed exports during the period,” said Reliance Securities report.

Overall, order inflows are expected to remain decent, with some project deferrals across key segments to Q4FY22, said ICICI Direct.

Ordering activity has picked up led by the higher government spending in railways, roads, metro, power transmission-distribution and oil-and-gas space. Private sector capex, on the other hand, was muted and is expected to pick up over the next few quarters, led by various government initiatives such as production linked incentive etc, said brokerages.

Alongside, sectors continue to face challenges such as steep rise in commodity prices, higher transportation costs (both overseas ocean freight and domestic transport) and shortage of imported components due to global shipping challenges.

Going ahead, recovery in the capex cycle, order inflows and adverse impact on working capital will be keenly monitored for the Capital Goods sector, said Nirmal Bang.