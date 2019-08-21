High-leverage entities losing favour amid worries of corporate defaults

Investors are leaving highly-leveraged companies amid worries of corporate defaults. Among BSE 500 firms, shares of those with debt-to-equity ratio of above one have fallen an average of 15 per cent this year. In comparison, the average share price fall for companies with debt-to-equity ratio of less than one is 10 per cent.

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholder equity. It is a measure of the degree to which a company is financing its operations through debt versus wholly-owned funds. The companies whose share prices ...