Higher gold prices keep the shine intact for major gold financiers

The stocks of two major gold financiers, Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance, shed 2-3 per cent in the last five trading sessions, underperforming the Nifty Financial Services. The latter gained about 1 per cent during the same period.

Temporary disruptions with an indefinite strike called by a trade union outfit in Kerala is impacting investors’ sentiment, mainly for Muthoot. The latter decided to shut down the affected branches in Kerala. However, there is little to worry even if the Kerala business of these two companies gets impacted given the small share of the state in ...