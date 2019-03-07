Highest equity allocations come in a disappointing year for indices

The biggest-ever allocation to financial savings since at least 1970-71 has come in a less-than-spectacular year for equity returns. The Reserve Bank of India’s data on changes in financial savings for 2017-18 (FY18) shows that total allocation to shares and debentures (under which equities are classified) was up by Rs 1.51 trillion. This is the biggest single-year change since at least 1970-71.

The previous biggest such allocation was Rs 74,308 crore in 2007-08. The year 2008-09 saw markets crashing after the global financial crises hit India. Numbers for the current ...