Hindalco records sharpest intra-day fall in 11 months; stock slips 8%

-
ALSO READ
Q3 performance: Value-added products to drive Hindalco's earnings
Metal shares rally; Hindustan Copper, Hindalco, Vedanta up over 5%
Any fall in Hindalco's stock price could be a good entry point: Analysts
Metal shares under pressure; Nifty Metal index down over 2%
Metal index hits 52-week low; Tata Steel, JSPL dip over 5%
-
Earlier on August 11, 2017, the stock had slipped 8.2% during intra-day trades.
The company and its Canadian arm, Novelis, is in process of raising debt for the said deal, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources.
“I think that we have not comment at this stage. I think, we stick to our stated objective that Novelis has got a strong balance sheet. There we see very clear organic opportunities which I think they highlighted on their call yesterday and we are working on the organic opportunities and anything else, we will take it as it comes, so no comment on that,” Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco said in November last year, during Q2FY18 earnings conference all.
Earlier, this year a Bloomberg report suggested that Hindalco Industries is among potential buyers that submitted bids for US aluminium producer Aleris. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
At 03:17 pm; Hindalco was trading 6.5% lower at Rs 198 on the BSE against 0.07% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes jumped over three-fold, with a combined 32.69 million equity shares changing hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
- Opportunity to capture current interest rates_know more
- Colour Prints Add Power to Your Powerful Ideas
- Personalise Print Workflows at Office with Canon
- Secure every print, every time with Canon MFDs
- Boost Business Impression with Colourful Prints
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU