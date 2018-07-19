Hindalco records sharpest intra-day fall in 11 months; stock slips 8%

Hindalco Industries hit a 52-week low of Rs 195, falling 8% in intra-day deals, its sharpest intra-day decline in past 11 months. The fall comes after a media report suggested that the company is likely to acquire Aleris for $ 2.5 billion.

Earlier on August 11, 2017, the stock had slipped 8.2% during intra-day trades.

The company and its Canadian arm, Novelis, is in process of raising debt for the said deal, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources.

“I think that we have not comment at this stage. I think, we stick to our stated objective that Novelis has got a strong balance sheet. There we see very clear organic opportunities which I think they highlighted on their call yesterday and we are working on the organic opportunities and anything else, we will take it as it comes, so no comment on that,” Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco said in November last year, during Q2FY18 earnings conference all.