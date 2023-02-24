Hindenburg report, one month on: Little respite in Adani Group selloff

stocks continued to reel under pressure even one month after the US-short seller Hindenburg Research report. The 10 group stocks have lost an average Rs 52,343 crore each day since the release of the report on January 24. The total market cap erosion for the group has been Rs 12.05 trillion ($145 billion), or 63 per cent, from Rs 19.2 trillion in just one month—in what is called the biggest-ever wipeout of wealth globally.

Gautam Adani’s ranking on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index has slipped from 4 on January 24 to 29, with erosion of close to $80 billion in wealth in just 23 trading sessions.

With a total market cap of just Rs 7.16 trillion, the conglomerate is now fourth biggest after the Tata group, Reliance and the Rahul Bajaj group. Before the the ranked number two just behind Tatas.

India’s market cap too has fallen by Rs 20.4 trillion from Rs 280.4 billion to Rs 260 billion during this period, with the country’s ranking on the global mcap league tables falling from five to seven. Bulk of this erosion has been on account of the fall in stocks.

The Nifty 500 index—a gauge for the performance of the country’s top 500 stocks—has declined nearly 5 per cent since January 24, signally that the Adani saga has also weighed on the overall performance of the market.

The fall in the Adani group stocks has impacted the average investor on the Street. On January 30, insurance major Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in a statement had said its total purchase value of Adani group stocks worked out to Rs 30,127, which has now declined to around Rs 25,000 crore. To be sure, one cannot ascertain if the state-owned insurer has sold any of its Adani holdings or purchased more shares since the release of the .

By comparison, domestic mutual funds had limited exposure to the Adani group stocks. Most of the exposure is through index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) linked to the Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 index.

and Adani Ports & SEZ, down 62 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively since January 24, are part of Nifty 50 index, which is tracked by funds with assets under management of over Rs 2 trillion. Although both stocks now have a combined weightage of less than 2 per cent.

As on December 2022, retail investors held between 1 per cent and 11 per cent in the 10 Adani group stocks. The highest 11 per cent in LIC. Direct retail holdings in Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy—which have declined the most—stood at 2 per cent, 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, at the end of December 2022.