JUST IN
Hindustan Aeronautics tumbles 6% on pricing OFS at discount
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 350pts, Nifty50 below 17,100; HAL skids 5%
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, HAL, Hero MotoCorp, Nazara Tech, L&T, Power Grid
Markets eke out gains ahead of US Fed rate decision; banking stocks rise
Long-term prospects to strengthen investment in life insurance stocks
AIF applications pile up due to rejig at Sebi, even as regulator turns wary
Charting the Fed rate-hike path its and impact on the stock market
Gold price tumbles Rs 480, silver declines Rs 345: HDFC Securities
Anupam Rasayan hits 6-month high; zooms 40% in 5 weeks on strong outlook
Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report
You are here: Home » Markets » News
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 350pts, Nifty50 below 17,100; HAL skids 5%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hindustan Aeronautics tumbles 6% on pricing OFS at discount

The government will be offloading 3.5 per cent stake in HAL through an Offer for Sale at Rs 2,450 per share from March 23 - 24, 2023.

Topics
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | Market trends | defence firms

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

HAL Nashik

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) tumbled 6 per cent to Rs 2,475 in intra-day trades on Thursday after the government priced the Offer for Sale (OFS) at a discount of Wednesday's closing price.

The government on Wednesday announced its plan to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in the aerospace and defence company through an OFS to raise over Rs 2,867 crore. The Centre owns up to 75 per cent stake in HAL.

The 3.5 per cent stake sale comprised 1.75 per cent as the base offer and 1.75 per cent set as an additional option. The offer will open from March 23 to March 24, 2023. The floor price for the OFS was set at Rs 2,450 per equity share, which was at a 6.7 per cent discount to the last closing price.

At 09:25 AM, the stock traded 5.4 per cent lower at Rs 2,483 with trades of around 46,000 shares so far on the BSE. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 57,943.

Back in 2020, the government had sold 15 percent of its equity stake in the company at Rs 1,001 per share to raise about Rs 5,000 crore via OFS. READ MORE

HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet on March 01, 2023 had approved the procurement of 70 Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) trainer aircraft from HAL at a cost of over Rs 6,800 crore. The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years.

For the quarter ended December 2022, the company had reported a 23 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 115.40 crore when compared with Rs 93.76 crore in Q3FY21. Total income was up 1.2 per cent Year-on-Year at Rs 616.28 per cent from Rs 608.85 crore.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 09:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.