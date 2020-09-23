Hindustan Zinc surges 7% as Co to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc: Awaiting fresh triggers for earnings growth amid low demand
Despite dull business, downside limited for Hindustan Zinc stock
Hindustan Zinc charts path as metal production falls in lockdown impact
Arun Mishra elevated as Hindustan Zinc CEO, takes charge on Aug 1
We are on the right side of the cost curve, says HZL's Arun Misra
-
Shares of Hindustan Zinc (HZL) rallied nearly 7 per cent to Rs 222.75 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, a day after the company said its board-constituted panel has approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore through debentures.
"The duly authorised committee of directors...considered and approved offering for subscription on a private placement basis, up to 40,000 unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of a face value Rs 10,00,000 each," the filing said.
It added that the fundraising would aggregate up to Rs 4,000 crore, including the option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 1,000 crore. HZL is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd. Vedanta Ltd owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company, while the government holds a 29.5 per cent stake.
For the quarter ended June 2020, the company's standalone net profit dropped 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,359 crore on 20.83 per cent decrease in revenue to Rs 3,898 crore.
Hindustan Zinc's fall in revenues was primarily due to 29 per cent YoY and 8 per cent sequential decline in Zinc LME prices, 11 per cent YoY and and 9 per cent sequential decline in lead LME prices, lower metal premium and Covid-19 impacted lower volume, partly offset by rupee depreciation. READ MORE
In a September 21 note, analysts at Edelweiss Securities said that the non-ferrous operating data for August shows that production is normalising across companies. The key takeaways, according to them, are a month-on-month (MoM) uptick in aluminium production across companies, fast normalisation of Hindalco’s copper production compared to Q1FY21; and sustenance of mined metal (MM) production at Vedanta’s Zinc-India division at 80 kilotonnes per month.
"We envisage Q2FY21 to be better for all non-ferrous companies as production has picked up and prices are higher," the brokerage said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU