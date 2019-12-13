HNIs curb flows to long-short AIFs as higher taxation pinches

(AIFs), especially those deploying long and short strategies, are feeling the pinch of higher taxation, with high networth investors (HNIs) making lower commitments to such products.

Data sourced from the (Sebi), showed that the commitments raised by category-III AIFs in September quarter had reduced by 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter, to Rs 42,223 crore. This is the first quarter since December 2012 that commitments raised have shrunk.

"The higher component of for long-short has made such products less compelling for clients. The spreads compared to traditional fixed-income products have dipped due to higher incidence of tax," said Gaurav Awasthi, senior partner at IIFL Wealth.

Apart from the lowering of commitments raised, investments made in the category III AIFs were down 6.7 per cent, and fund- raising declined over seven per cent.

"There have been investor redemptions in products that offered debt-plus returns," said an industry official. "Also, the new money coming in has slowed down due to the current market conditions," he added.

In July, the introduced higher for trusts and associations of persons. This brought most category-III AIFs within the higher tax net as these are structured as trusts.

The long-short comprise about 65-70 per cent of the funds in the AIF-III category.

These funds take long positions on stocks, where they expect to see an upmove and short positions where stock prices are expected to decline. Following the budget announcement, funds in which the income earned exceeds Rs 5 crore, suffered an effective tax rate of 42.7 per cent, from 35.9 per cent earlier.

This 6.8 percentage=point rise in the tax rate could significantly weigh on the net returns of sophisticated investors, who opt for structured products such as AIFs for slightly superior risk-adjusted returns.

Recently, proposed a set of new norms in a bid to firm up disclosure and performance reporting standards followed by AIFs, keeping investor interests in mind.

Experts say while such measures are positive for investors, rolling back of the higher rate will ensure investor interest remains intact in the long-short AIF products.

Over last two financial years, the total investments made by AIFs have grown at compounded annual rate of 75 per cent.

In its consultation paper on AIFs, has proposed setting up of a benchmarking agency to show comparable returns of various AIFs and standardising private placement memorandum (or offering document), which informs investors about various aspects of an AIF, such as fees, conditions or limits on redemption, investment strategy, conflict of interest, and manner of winding up the AIF.