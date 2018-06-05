HNIs want to diversify; create an offshore portfolio: Citi's Sameer Kaul

The steady rise global equity markets over the years has been a big draw for investors. SAMEER KAUL, managing director and head of Citi Private Bank, India tells Puneet Wadhwa that there is a significant increase in the number of families who wish to diversify their portfolio.

Some families have children studying abroad and are considering purchasing property there, he says. Edited excerpts: Every bank and brokerage has a private banking proposition. What differentiates you? Our bankers’ focus on our clients’ individual needs and offers a suite of mutual funds, fixed ...