Hold Nifty long with a stop at Tuesday's low, recommends Vinay Rajani

-
ALSO READ
Nifty headed for upside target of 16,000: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
Nifty pullback can extend till 14,700: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
Nifty close below 14,416 would be bearish for short-term: Vinay Rajani
Breakout seen on Infosys, GNFC daily charts, Vinay Rajani recommends buying
Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying Hero MotoCorp, Amara Raja
-
On September 28, 2021, the Nifty hit a low of 17,576 and recovered more than 200 points from that level. The Nifty Bank index, too, witnessed sharp recovery of more than 700 points from the day’s low. Traders are advised to hold on the long positions with 17,576 as a stoploss for the Nifty. On the upside, range of 17950-18000 would act as a resistance.
Buy Cipla (Rs 977) | Target: Rs 1,025 | Stop-loss: Rs 950
The stock has broken out from a consolidation pattern which held for previous five sessions. Cipla is one of the best performing stock from the Pharma space in last couple of months. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. Pharma Index has ended forming bullish “Hammer” candle stock pattern on September 28, 2021. Indicators and oscillators have also been showing strength on the daily and weekly charts.
Buy BEL (Rs 211) | Target: Rs 230 | Stop-loss: Rs 200
The stock has closed at an all-time high level with rising volumes. The stock has been holding levels above its medium to long-term moving average. PSE sector has been outperforming the overall market for last couple of weeks. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts. Short-term moving averages are trading above medium to long-term moving averages.
=========================
Discliamer: Vinay Rajani, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU