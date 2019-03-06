Hotel Leelaventure hits 10% upper circuit on reports that RIL may buy stake

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: YES Bank, Jet Airways and Hotel Leelaventure
Tech analysis: How RIL, HUL and Sun Pharma shares look on charts
RIL's asset monetisation likely to pare Rs 1 trillion of total debt
Hotel stocks gain big; Savera Industries, Kamat Hotels rally up to 11%
Reliance Industries nears record high; gains 20% in 17 trading days
-
“The company, in consultation with the lenders, is evaluating various options and there is no binding contract with any investor as on date either for investment in the company or for sale of company’s assets,” Hotel Leelaventure said today in a regulatory filing on clarification in news report. READ THE CLARIFICATION HERE
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (JMARC) has filed an application with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Hotel Leelaventure, under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
Hotel Leelaventure last week said that the company is continuing to engage with prospective investors for a resolution.
Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, holds 18.53 per cent stake in EIH, which operates Oberoi and Trident Hotel brands.
Hotel Leelaventure has rallied 27 per cent in the past three trading sessions from Rs 9.67 on Thursday, February 28, 2019. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has moved up 2 per cent during the period. A combined 808,000 equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for 894,000 shares on both the exchanges. On the other hand, RIL was up 2.4 per cent at Rs 1,267, the top gainer among the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex in intra-day trade.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU