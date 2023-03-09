JUST IN
'A step back': Tightened regulatory norms put crypto investors in a spot
Crypto under PMLA: Industry gives thumbs up, expects higher investor faith
Cryptocurrency under PMLA: What changes for those investing in VDAs now?
Centre brings crypto assets under PMLA, wrongdoing can be probed by ED
India imposes money laundering provisions on cryptocurrency sector
Crypto wrap: Silvergate fallout pulls market down, Bitcoin at two-week low
Indian-origin engineer at FTX, Nishad Singh, pleads guilty to fraud charges
Indian-origin engineer at FTX, Nishad Singh, pleads guilty to fraud charges
G20: India walks tightrope to form consensus amongst competing interests
Progressing towards regulation on Crypto under India's G20 presidency: FM
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Cryptocurrency Â» news
Sensex, Nifty slip nearly 1% on renewed interest rate hike fears
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

'A step back': Tightened regulatory norms put crypto investors in a spot

Players from the crypto ecosystem believe at least this will create common standards, which in turn will make crypto assets much safer

Topics
cryptocurrency | PMLA

Akshara Srivastava & Raghav Aggarwal  |  New Delhi 

Cryptocurrency
Photo: Reuters

First came the Reserve Bank of India warning that crypto is not something it would back. Then came the taxation — 30 per cent tax on transfer of virtual assets — followed by surprise raids/searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on all major crypto currency exchanges.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cryptocurrency

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 21:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.