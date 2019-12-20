JUST IN
Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, IT, oil-linked firms, SBI, Tata Chemicals
From Titan to TCS, here's how you can make money in Tata Group stocks

Moving averages and technical patterns suggest that the upside momentum in Tata Group stocks is likely to stay high despite the recent developments

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TATAGLOBAL): The broader outlook for this counter stays optimistic. The stock recently hit a new lifetime high of Rs 330. Here onwards, any correction may be viewed as a buying opportunity with Rs 280 as a support level.

One can see volumes rise above Rs 325, as per the daily chart. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Tata Steel Ltd (TATASTEEL): The counter has crossed the 200-day moving average (DMA) with higher volume, indicating a bullish sentiment for the medium-term. The immediate support comes in at Rs 420 and the move should take the stock towards Rs 480 and then ...

First Published: Fri, December 20 2019. 08:38 IST

