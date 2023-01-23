JUST IN
ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside
Cement trades weak on profit-booking; UltraTech dips 3% post Q3 results
How to trade in Reliance Industries post Q3 results? Check key levels
YES Bank tanks 12% on heavy volumes as Q3 net plunges 81%
Reliance Industries gains 1% post December quarter earnings
MARKET LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 250pts; Nifty50 above 18,100
Stocks to watch: ICICI Bank, RIL, UltraTech, Adani Ent, SBI Life, Petronet
Absence of immediate drivers puts Reliance Industries stock in back seat
Street Signs: Budget may provide breakout trigger, electronics stock & more
Mutual funds, FPIs show appetite for a slice of Adani FPO anchor pie
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
YES Bank tanks 12% on heavy volumes as Q3 net plunges 81%
icon-arrow-left
Cement trades weak on profit-booking; UltraTech dips 3% post Q3 results
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

How to trade in Reliance Industries post Q3 results? Check key levels

After evaluating the RIL shares on all three time frames; short-term, medium-term and long-term, it appears to be positive as long as it shields the support of Rs 2,200 levels.

Topics
Reliance Industries | Q3 results | stocks technical analysis

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

reliance industries, RIL
On a broad perspective, the RIL stock has gone sideways

Shares of Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries were in the spotlight on Monday after the company reported it Q3FY23 results on Friday after market close. While there is a growth in revenue in the quarter ended December, the net profit declines 15% compared to the last year quarter.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Industries

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 11:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.