HPCL hits 52-week high; stock surges 20% in two weeks on Q4 nos, oil slip

Shares of (HPCL) hit a 52-week high of Rs 330, up 4 per cent, after surging 20 per cent in two weeks on the BSE, lifted by strong earnings in March quarter (Q4FY19) and fall in crude prices. In comparison, the S&P was up 5 per cent during the same period.

The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 325 touched on June 18, 2018.

The prices fell to their lowest in nearly three months after US President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, stoking fears about global economy.

had reported 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 2,969 crore in Q4FY19, on account of a better-than-expected performance in the marketing segment. EBITDA (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization) increased 55 per cent YoY to Rs 4,660 crore in Q4FY19, supported by an inventory gain of Rs 920 crore.