HUL Q2 results: Profit rises 9% YoY; declares Rs 15 interim dividend

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) maker Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported an 8.86 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,187 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2021 (Q1FY22) on the back of growth in all three divisions. The company's net profit in the corresponding quarter last year came in at Rs 2,009 crore.
Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure grew by 6.11 per cent over Rs 2,061 crore.
Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,516 crore during the recently concluded quarter, up 10.99 per cent YoY, as against Rs 11,276 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Both the figures matched analysts' projections who had pegged the net profit growth between 8-10 per cent and revenue growth in the range of 10-15 per cent.
The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.
