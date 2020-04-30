HUL Q4 consolidated net profit slips 3.56% YoY to Rs 1,515 crore

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday posted a 3.56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,515 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted profit of Rs 1,571 crore in the year-ago period. On standalone basis, numbers stood at Rs 1,519 crore, down 1.23 per cent against Rs 1,538 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations (on consolidated basis) stood at Rs 9,055 crore, down nearly 10 per cent against Rs 10,018 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 14 apiece. Domestic consumer growth declined by 9 per cent with a decline of 7 per cent in underlying volume growth.

Reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin reduced by 40 bps (160 bps reduction on comparable basis after adjusting for accounting impact of Ind AS 116), the company said.

"For FY 2019-20, Domestic Consumer Growth was 2 per cent with Underlying Volume Growth of 2 per cent. Our EBITDA margin improved by 100 bps on comparable basis, PAT (bei)*, grew by 11 per cent to Rs. 6743 Cr. and PAT at Rs. 6738 Cr. was up by 12 per cent. We sustained our track record of strong cash generation. The Board of Directors have proposed a final dividend of Rs. 14 per share, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the AGM. Together with the interim dividend of Rs. 11 per share, the total dividend for the financial year ending 31st March 2020 amounts to Rs. 25 per share; an increase of 14 per cent," the company said in its press release.

"COVID-19 is perhaps the biggest challenge for us both from the lens of sustaining lives as well as livelihoods. The human impact of the pandemic is uncertain, and we are fully committed to working with the Government and our partners to ensure that we overcome this crisis together. Our portfolio of trusted brands, our financial stability and quality of leadership teams positions us well to deal with the crisis and, for the changing world that will come afterwards. With the GSK CH merger effective from 1st April, iconic brands such as Horlicks and Boost will now enable us to also address the nutrition needs of consumers. Our approach will be to protect our business model, grow competitively and contribute to the nation," said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director.