I-T dept raids former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna in tax evasion probe

The on Thursday raided premises linked to former NSE MD and CEO in Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation against her and others, official sources said.



Ramkrishna is in the after a recent Sebi order said she was steered by a yogi, dwelling in the Himalayan ranges, in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the exchange's group operating officer and advisor to the managing director (MD).



Officials said the searches are aimed to check charges of tax evasion and financial irregularities against her and others.



Apart from this, the order said, Ramkrishna had shared certain internal confidential information, including financial and business plans of NSE, dividend scenario and financial results, with the yogi and even consulted him over the performance appraisals of the exchange's employees. Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of NSE from April, 2013 to December, 2016.

