ICICI Bank extends fall; stock down 11% in four days

This is the third instance of such complaint. In the first two complaints, the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar is facing an inquiry by the board and is on leave till investigations are over. The latest complaint relates to the incorrect asset classification of 31 loan accounts, and alleges that interest income and recoveries from non-performing assets (NPA) have been accounted as fees, the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Meanwhile, according to PTI report, a preliminary examination by regulator Sebi has favoured adjudication proceedings against ICICI Bank and its CEO Chanda Kochhar for alleged violation of listing disclosure norms regarding 'conflict of interest' in business dealings of her husband with Videocon group.
ICICI Bank may face a penalty of up to Rs 250 million under the relevant Sebi regulations for such lapses, while the fine for Kochhar may go up to Rs 10 million, besides other penal actions, added report, quoting a senior official. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
At 11:12 am; ICICI Bank was trading 1.8% lower at Rs 274 on the BSE, as compared to 0.05% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 8.99 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
