ICICI Bank extends fall; stock down 11% in four days

Shares of ICICI Bank have dipped nearly 4% to Rs 268 in intra-day trade, extending its 7% decline in past three trading sessions on the BSE. The private sector lender’s market capitalisation has eroded by Rs 209-billion in four trading sessions, after the bank said another whistle-blower had accused it of having lax controls over operations.

This is the third instance of such complaint. In the first two complaints, the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar is facing an inquiry by the board and is on leave till investigations are over. The latest complaint relates to the incorrect asset classification of 31 loan accounts, and alleges that interest income and recoveries from non-performing assets (NPA) have been accounted as fees, the Business Standard reported.



Meanwhile, according to PTI report, a preliminary examination by regulator Sebi has favoured adjudication proceedings against ICICI Bank and its CEO Chanda Kochhar for alleged violation of listing disclosure norms regarding 'conflict of interest' in business dealings of her husband with Videocon group.

ICICI Bank may face a penalty of up to Rs 250 million under the relevant Sebi regulations for such lapses, while the fine for Kochhar may go up to Rs 10 million, besides other penal actions, added report, quoting a senior official.



