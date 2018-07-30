JUST IN
Result impact: Brokerage views on Bharti Airtel, RIL, ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank gains 4% post June quarter results

The stock moved higher by 4% to Rs 306, extending its past two days 6.5% gain on the BSE

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank has moved higher by 4% to Rs 306, extending its past two days 6.5% gain on the BSE, as analyst retained ‘buy’ rating on the stock with upside 12-month target price in the range of Rs 347 to Rs 370.

ICICI Bank has reported a net loss of Rs 1.2 billion in the first quarter of the financial year 2018-19 (Q1FY19), on higher provisions for bad loans and treasury losses. The bank miss in an average net profit estimate of Rs 10 billion, due to 129% year on year (yoy) increase in provisions during the quarter to Rs 59.71 billion.

Its net interest income (interest earned minus interest expended) grew 9.2% yoy at Rs 61.02 billion as against Rs 55.90 billion in Q1FY18. The overall net interest margin or NIM for the quarter came at 3.19% as against 3.2% qoq, (declined by 1bps).

Its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) for Q1FY19 decreased 3bps to 8.81% against 8.84% qoq. Net NPA for the quarter came at 4.19% against 4.77% qoq, which has declined by 58bps.

Business performance continued to be healthy with a 15.1% yoy growth in domestic credit led by retail loans (20% yoy). The share of retail loans rose to around 57.5% of domestic advances against around 53.3% last year whereas CASA deposit share was at 50.5%.

ICICI Bank management has guided for a further improvement in Provision Coverage to 70% against 54% currently which will keep overall credit costs at elevated levels at least during FY19. However considering healthy coverage for specific portfolio, NCLT 1 – 88% coverage and NCLT 2 – 61% coverage, we may expect a positive surprise to earnings,” analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in result update. The brokerage firm maintains ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 362 per share.

“In our view, RoA and RoE of the standalone bank would recover sharply in FY20 itself. The key drivers will be a gradual acceleration in core revenue growth, sustained focus on cost productivity and a steep reduction in credit cost. Robust capitalization, enviable deposit franchise and realization/de-risking of the balance sheet are key positives about the bank,” IIFL Wealth Management said in result update with price target of Rs 370 per share.

CLICK HERE TO READ OTHER BROKERAGE VIEW.
First Published: Mon, July 30 2018. 12:36 IST

