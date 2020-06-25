ICICI Bank, SBI, BoB: How to trade bank stocks in this volatile market

Banking stocks have been highly volatile over the last few sessions. On Wednesday, Nifty Bank tumbled 838 points or 3.76 per cent to end at 21,427 levels while Nifty Private Bank index declined 4 per cent to 11,739.45 points. On Thursday, however, most banking stocks were trading in the green.

Here's a look at what major technical indicators suggest for Nifty Bank and its key constituents and what should be your trading strategy. NIFTY BANK: This time the index did conquer 22,000 mark, which is 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level. One needs to gauge the follow-up buying for ...