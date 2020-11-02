ICICI Bank surges 7% on six-fold jump in profit for September quarter

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank Q2: Up to 4x jump in profit likely, loan growth seen at 6% YoY
ICICI Bank Q1 PAT may jump 60% YoY on stake sale in insurance arms: Experts
ICICI Bank shares gain 3% after setting floor price for QIP issue
ICICI Bank: Optimistic commentary, rising share of retail loans augur well
ICICI Bank extends gains, stock surges 5% in four days
-
The bank's net interest income (interest income minus interest expended) grew 16 per cent to Rs 9,366 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 8,057 crore. However, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) saw a dip to 3.57 per cent in Q2FY21 as against 3.64 per cent in Q2FY20. Sequentially, NIM was at 3.69 per cent in Q1FY21.
The bank's assets quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 5.17 per cent in September 2020 from 6.37 per cent in September 2019. The net NPAs declined to 1.0 per cent from 1.6 per cent.
According to the analysts at Jefferies, the key positive in the results was that the bank did not set aside provisions for additional Covid-related stress; provisions were made for NPL only (recognised or on standstill). The level of loan collection and management's outlook on asset quality also indicate that the bank is well covered with the current level of provisions (1.5 per cent of loans).
Management clarified that in most retail segments, the level of collection has reached 97 per cent of pre-Covid levels and corporate overdues are just 3 per cent of loans. Hence, the level of restructuring should be relatively small, analysts said.
Level of collection & management commentary was reassuring that buffer provisions (1.5 per cent of loans) will be adequate. This helped to improve ROA to 1.5 per cent and thus FY22-23 profitability should be close to normalcy. Pick-up in Casa growth (12 per cent) should aid faster loan growth. The brokerage firm has raised its earnings estimates to factor in better top line and faster normalisation of credit costs. With valuations at 1.3x FY22E adjusted PB, risk-reward is quite favourable given the backdrop of asset quality trends, it said.
At 09:23 am, ICICI Bank was trading 6 per cent higher at Rs 415 on the BSE, as compared to 0.08 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined around 16 million shares changing hands in first 10 minutes of trade on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU