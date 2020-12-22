JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Asian stocks slip on fresh fears over new strain of coronavirus in UK
Business Standard

IDBI Bank falls 19% on listing of fresh shares allotted to QIBs

The Committee at its meeting held on Saturday i.e. December 19, 2020, approved the issue and allotment of 371.8 million equity shares to the 44 eligible QIBs

Topics
IDBI Bank | Buzzing stocks | QIP

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IDBI Bank
IDBI Bank stock was trading lower for the fourth straight day

Shares of IDBI Bank tanked 19 per cent to Rs 30.80 on the BSE in early morning trade on Tuesday after listing 371.8 million equity shares allotted to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) pursuant to qualified institutional placement (QIP). The stock was trading lower for the fourth straight day, down 27 per cent during the period.

The Committee, at its meeting held on Saturday i.e. December 19, 2020, approved the issue and allotment of 371.8 million equity shares to the 44 eligible QIBs at the issue price of Rs 38.60 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1435.18 crore. The bank allotted shares after offering about 5 per cent discount on the floor price of Rs 40.63 per equity share.

The bank had targeted raising Rs 2,000 crore (base size Rs 1,000 crore with a green-shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore) through the QIP issue that had opened on December 15 and closed on December 18.

Among the investors who were allotted more than 5 per cent of shares in the QIP issue were Punjab National Bank (20.9 per cent subscription); Bank of Baroda (13.9 per cent); State Bank of India (13.9 per cent); Indian Bank (6.97 per cent); Canara Bank (6.97 per cent) and Societe Generale-ODI (5.66 per cent), the bank said.

In another development, the lender said on Monday it had an option to draw Rs 1,500 crore as equity capital from its promoter Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Rakesh Sharma, MD and CEO, said the shareholding of LIC had come down (fell below 51 per cent) after QIP, so the bank could take up to Rs 1,500 crore capital from LIC.

LIC held 51 per cent stake prior to QIP. After QIP, LIC’s stake dipped in expanded capital base, creating room for LIC to infuse more equity to move to 51 per cent level. READ MORE
At 09:46 am, IDBI Bank was trading 17 per cent lower at Rs 31.45 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.80 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 9.7 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, December 22 2020. 09:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.