IDBI Bank surges 18% on government stake sale plan report

Shares of moved higher by 18 per cent to Rs 39.65 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday on the back of heavy volumes.

At 03:00 pm, the stock was trading 16 per cent higher at Rs 39, as compared to a 0.67 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped over eight-fold. A combined 10.35 million equity shares, representing 5 per cent of free-float equity of the bank, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the inter-ministerial feedback has been received for divestment and will be up for an in-principle approval from the cabinet soon.

agency, PTI on Tuesday, October 13, quoting finance ministry official sources, reported that the Union Cabinet will soon consider new public sector enterprises policy that will define strategic sectors, which will not have more than four PSUs.

On the privatisation of banks, the sources said the government is going as per the plan as far as the strategic sale of government stake in is concerned.