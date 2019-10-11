IHFL, LVB stocks fall up to 23% after RBI rejected merger proposal

-
ALSO READ
IHFL-LVB merger: RBI seeks 'no objection' from 12 agencies, regulators
Lakshmi Vilas Bank nears 10-yr low; dips 22% in 5 days on RBI's PCA action
Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits all-time low as RBI rejects merger with IBHFL
LVB to raise Rs 188 crore from Indiabulls Housing Finance
Stocks to watch: Cipla, Bandhan Bank, LVB, IBHFL, DHFL, Reliance Nippon
-
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance and Lakshmi Vilas Bank plummeted up to 23 per cent on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India rejected proposal to amalgamate.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU