JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Gold price today at Rs 54,700 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,200 a kg
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Immediate target for Nifty is at 14,310: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Support for the Nifty index has shifted to 13,950 levels

Topics
Nifty Outlook | Stock calls | Markets

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

Every dip in the market is getting absorbed
Every dip in the market is getting absorbed

Remain Bullish with 13,900 Stoploss in Nifty; Target 14,310

Nifty is expected to remain in an uptrend. Every dip is getting absorbed by the market and momentum has been in the favour of the bulls. Support for the index has shifted to 13,950 levels; and unless that breaches, traders should remain bullish. Insurance and Capital good sectors are likely to perform well for the short term. Immediate resistance for the Nifty is seen at 14,310. Stoploss in longs should be kept on trailing basis.

Stock recommendation

Buy Godrej Consumers (761) | Target: Rs 795 | Stop-loss: Rs 740

The stock has formed rounding bottom formation on the daily chart. The stock price has surpassed the previous top resistance of 762 with fair volumes. It is placed above all important moving averages. Indicator and oscillator setup is bullish on daily and weekly chart.

Buy Apollo Hospitals (2,505): | Target: Rs 2,625 | Stop-loss: Rs 2,430

The stock price has broken out from last six week's price consolidation with higher volumes. It has closed at its all time high. Healthcare sector has been in the bullish trend for last many months and the same is expected to continue. Moving average and oscillator setup is bullish on the daily and weekly charts.

===========================

Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The analyst doesn't have any holding in the stock. Views are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 06 2021. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.