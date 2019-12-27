Improving liquidity scenario is a positive for markets in 2020: Shiv Sehgal

The improving liquidity scenario is a positive for the markets in 2020, says Shiv Sehgal, deputy CEO, Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors. In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, he says India trades at 77 per cent from a market cap-to-GDP perspective which is its long-term average, and not expensive.

Edited excerpts: What is your market outlook for 2020? The Nifty has gained about 12 per cent this year amid the economic slowdown, much higher than what was expected at the end of 2018. The rally has been broader than in 2018. Last year, the combination of Fed rate hikes and ...