Gold, silver prices unchanged, silver selling at Rs 58,300/kg today

-
ALSO READ
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Gold, silver prices rise marginally, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg today
Gold, silver rise in today's early trade; yellow metal up Rs 440 per 10 gm
Gold, silver rates rise today; yellow metal selling at Rs 51,000 per 10 gm
-
Gold rates remained unchanged in Saturday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,380, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices were also unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 58,300.
Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,100, same as yesterday.
In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,380 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold (per 10 grams) is trading at Rs 47,100. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,530 and Rs 47,250 per 10 gm, respectively.
In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,760 and Rs 47,350, respectively.
In Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs. 58,300. While in Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,700.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 08:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU