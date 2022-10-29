Gold, silver prices unchanged, silver selling at Rs 58,300/kg today

Gold rates remained unchanged in Saturday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,380, according to the GoodReturns website. were also unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 58,300.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,100, same as yesterday.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,380 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold (per 10 grams) is trading at Rs 47,100. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,530 and Rs 47,250 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,760 and Rs 47,350, respectively.

In Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs. 58,300. While in Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 63,700.