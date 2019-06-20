Stressed assets number may remain high for IndusInd Bank, say analysts

Hit by new concerns, the IndusInd Bank stock has shed 20 per cent over the last three months.

What started with its exposure to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) is getting extended to Essel Group, Anil Ambani-led Reliance group, and now to Dewan Housing Finance. “When something goes wrong, markets tend to presume everything is wrong,” says an analyst with a domestic brokerage, explaining why a select few among the analyst community feel the stress may remain high for the bank. UBS Securities last week pegged IndusInd’s non-investment grade exposure to ...