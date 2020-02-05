India appears better mkt amid coronavirus scare: Nomura's Saion Mukherjee

Attracting foreign capital, investment-led growth, and aggressive disinvestments are the key themes emerging out of the Budget, says Saion Mukherjee, India equity strategist, Nomura. In an interview with Samie Modak, Mukherjee says the Indian markets are once again looking relatively attractive as against some of the Asian peers hit by coronavirus.

Edited excerpts: What are the key takeaways from the Budget? The broader theme is that the government is selling its assets to run its house. There is a significant step up in disinvestment. If your revenue collections are less, there ...