India beats most global markets in 2018; Sensex rises nearly 6%

India is set to end 2018 as the best-performing Asian market and the best-performing major global market after Brazil. The is up nearly 6 per cent this year. Domestic stocks have fared better than most global equities.

The and MSCI World indices are down 16 per cent, amid declines in the US and Economic uncertainty in the US and trade tensions with China have been a source of volatility for global A sharp decline in and strong buying by have helped Indian withstand global volatility since October.



