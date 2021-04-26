India-dedicated funds see inflows of $192 mn in March, AUM up 5.7%

-
ALSO READ
As recession hits nation, dedicated freight corridor may get operational
India-dedicated funds pulled out $9.1 billion until November, shows data
Mutual funds plan to launch a slew of FMPs as bond yields increase
Mutual funds continue to trim positions in heavyweights in February
Mutual fund penetration in India among lowest, shows Jefferies report
-
India-dedicated funds saw inflows to the tune of $192 million in March, paring total outflows in CY21 to $0.5 billion, the EPFR data compiled by Kotak Institutional Equities showed.
Global emerging market (GEM) funds saw inflows of $1.52 billion, taking the CY21 inflows of such funds to about $3.62 billion. Inflows from India-dedicated, GEM, and other categories of funds in March totalled $2.27 billion in March and $5.51 billion in CY20.
Assets under management (AUM) of India-dedicated funds have risen 5.7 per cent to $41.08 billion from $38.86 billion at the end of CY20. AUM of GEMs have surged 8 per cent to $122.26 billion.
The EPFR fund-flow data primarily tracks mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, variable annuity funds, and insurance-linked funds. It does not include investments from hedge funds, proprietary desks, and sovereign wealth funds, which are tracked by NSDL.
The overall allocation to India by Asia ex-Japan funds have increased to 13.3 per cent March from 11.1 per cent in February, while that by GEM funds increased to 10.6 per cent in March from 10.2 per cent in the same period.
Real estate and Energy witnessed heavy buying in March, with inflows of $497 million and $408 million, respectively.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU