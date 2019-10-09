India INX reaches $500 billion milestone over jump in trading volume

-
ALSO READ
Axis Trustee becomes first trustee to start operations in GIFT IFSC
StanChart to be first foreign bank to launch ops at GIFT IFSC; may open branch this yr
Relief for GIFT City as Modi's election win allays relocation fears
Cash-strapped IL&FS eyes Rs 480 crore from sale of two towers at Gift City
Budget 2019 extends tax holiday for Gujarat's GIFT City to 10 years
-
The cumulative total trading turnover for the India International Exchange has crossed $500 billion, driven by a substantial jump in trading volume that has increased to over 37.15 million contracts, the exchange said.
The BSE’s India International Exchange (India INX) is the country’s first international exchange, based in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City.
It has an average daily turnover of $2,290 million (Rs 16,254 crore), with an overall market share of 87 per cent in IFSC for the quarter-ended September 2019, the exchange said in a release.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU