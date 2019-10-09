JUST IN
India INX reaches $500 billion milestone over jump in trading volume

The BSE's India International Exchange is the country's first international exchange, based in the International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City.

Press Trust of India 

The cumulative total trading turnover for the India International Exchange has crossed $500 billion, driven by a substantial jump in trading volume that has increased to over 37.15 million contracts, the exchange said.

The BSE’s India International Exchange (India INX) is the country’s first international exchange, based in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City.

It has an average daily turnover of $2,290 million (Rs 16,254 crore), with an overall market share of 87 per cent in IFSC for the quarter-ended September 2019, the exchange said in a release.
